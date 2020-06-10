5002 Bridge St 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub sauna

Luxury Waterfront community by Gandy Bridge - Property Id: 278991



WATER VIEW-Gorgeous waterfront property in the New Marina Dist. Close to St. Petersburg, Hyde Pk, Westshore dist and Downtown Tampa. Walk to Hula Bay Club and Salt Shack! Waterfront beach entry pool, summer kitchen, clubhouse, pool tables, sauna, catering kitchen, movie room, private resident parking garage. Modern kitchens and bath, washer/dryer, balcony, huge living and bedroom.

Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. (727-420-7912) office/cell/text)

Licensed Real Estate Agent/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE

Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*

(no short term-unfurnished)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278991

Property Id 278991



(RLNE5850307)