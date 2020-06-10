All apartments in Tampa
5002 Bridge St 2

5002 Bridge Street · (727) 420-7912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5002 Bridge Street, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,146

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
Luxury Waterfront community by Gandy Bridge - Property Id: 278991

WATER VIEW-Gorgeous waterfront property in the New Marina Dist. Close to St. Petersburg, Hyde Pk, Westshore dist and Downtown Tampa. Walk to Hula Bay Club and Salt Shack! Waterfront beach entry pool, summer kitchen, clubhouse, pool tables, sauna, catering kitchen, movie room, private resident parking garage. Modern kitchens and bath, washer/dryer, balcony, huge living and bedroom.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. (727-420-7912) office/cell/text)
Licensed Real Estate Agent/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*
(no short term-unfurnished)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278991
Property Id 278991

(RLNE5850307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

