5002 Bridge St 2

Luxury Waterfront community by Gandy Bridge - Property Id: 278991
WATER VIEW-Gorgeous waterfront property in the New Marina Dist. Close to St. Petersburg, Hyde Pk, Westshore dist and Downtown Tampa. Walk to Hula Bay Club and Salt Shack! Waterfront beach entry pool, summer kitchen, clubhouse, pool tables, sauna, catering kitchen, movie room, private resident parking garage. Modern kitchens and bath, washer/dryer, balcony, huge living and bedroom.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. (727-420-7912) office/cell/text)
Licensed Real Estate Agent/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*
(no short term-unfurnished)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278991
