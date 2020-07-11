All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 5 Oaks at Westchase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5 Oaks at Westchase
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

5 Oaks at Westchase

8820 Thomas Oaks Dr · (813) 803-6519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$350 off Upfront Move-in Costs on 1 Bed homes - Must Move-in by 6/30
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL 33626

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3417 · Avail. now

$1,278

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 1314 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,294

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 2212 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,334

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3108 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,636

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 2306 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,664

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 2416 · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2423 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,887

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5 Oaks at Westchase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
yoga
parking
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. Located just twenty minutes northwest of downtown Tampa, Westchase enables you to enjoy the greater Tampa Bay Area. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a ground-floor one bedroom apartment that overlooks the sparkling swimming pool, or a sprawling three bedroom apartment with delightful lake views, we have it all!

Around the community, there’s always something fun to do. Whether it’s lounging poolside, lifting weights in the fitness center, or relaxing in the clubhouse, 5 Oaks at Westchase was designed with your comfort in mind. Throughout the property, you’ll also notice striking styles and colors that create a modern and vibrant ambiance.

We’re eager to assist you in your search for apartments in Westchase, FL. If

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750 or $150 Lease Protect Fee
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Risk facility fee $11/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Pitbulls, Exotic animals
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Oaks at Westchase have any available units?
5 Oaks at Westchase has 13 units available starting at $1,278 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Oaks at Westchase have?
Some of 5 Oaks at Westchase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Oaks at Westchase currently offering any rent specials?
5 Oaks at Westchase is offering the following rent specials: $350 off Upfront Move-in Costs on 1 Bed homes - Must Move-in by 6/30
Is 5 Oaks at Westchase pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Oaks at Westchase is pet friendly.
Does 5 Oaks at Westchase offer parking?
Yes, 5 Oaks at Westchase offers parking.
Does 5 Oaks at Westchase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Oaks at Westchase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Oaks at Westchase have a pool?
Yes, 5 Oaks at Westchase has a pool.
Does 5 Oaks at Westchase have accessible units?
No, 5 Oaks at Westchase does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Oaks at Westchase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Oaks at Westchase has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5 Oaks at Westchase?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity