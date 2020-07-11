Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access yoga parking

Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. Located just twenty minutes northwest of downtown Tampa, Westchase enables you to enjoy the greater Tampa Bay Area. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a ground-floor one bedroom apartment that overlooks the sparkling swimming pool, or a sprawling three bedroom apartment with delightful lake views, we have it all!



Around the community, there’s always something fun to do. Whether it’s lounging poolside, lifting weights in the fitness center, or relaxing in the clubhouse, 5 Oaks at Westchase was designed with your comfort in mind. Throughout the property, you’ll also notice striking styles and colors that create a modern and vibrant ambiance.



