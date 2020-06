Amenities

2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor unit in Temple Heights. Unit has 2 good sized bedrooms, eat in kitchen, central AC and living room can be used as a 3rd bedroom if needed. Washer/dryer hook ups in the unit, freshly painted. Property is located in close proximity to Busch Gardens, I-275 and Busch Blvd.