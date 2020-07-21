4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211

Amenities
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1275
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Square Footage: 1,190 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1984
Property Type: 2 story condo/townhome
Construction: Block/Stucco
Floors: 2
Appliances Included: Fridge & Stove
Parking: 1 assigned parking spot + guest parking
Laundry: Stackable Washer/Dryer
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max. Tenant may be required to have renters or pet insurance that covers liability for bites.
UTILITIES INCLUDED:
Water
Sewer
Trash
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Open layout
Porch
Community pool
Tile downstairs
Carpet in bedrooms
LEASE INFO:
Duration: 1 Year
Date Available for move in: 03/01/2020
Deposit: 1 Month +
Application Fee: $65 for first adult over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:
Feel Great Real Estate LLC
813-494-2595
Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
BEWARE OF SCAMS!