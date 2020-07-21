4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool guest parking

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1275

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Square Footage: 1,190 sq.ft.

Year Built: 1984

Property Type: 2 story condo/townhome

Construction: Block/Stucco

Floors: 2

Appliances Included: Fridge & Stove

Parking: 1 assigned parking spot + guest parking

Laundry: Stackable Washer/Dryer

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max. Tenant may be required to have renters or pet insurance that covers liability for bites.



UTILITIES INCLUDED:

Water

Sewer

Trash



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Open layout

Porch

Community pool

Tile downstairs

Carpet in bedrooms



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 1 Year

Date Available for move in: 03/01/2020

Deposit: 1 Month +

Application Fee: $65 for first adult over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:

Feel Great Real Estate LLC

813-494-2595

Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!