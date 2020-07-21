All apartments in Tampa
4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211

4823 Mc Elroy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4823 Mc Elroy Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
guest parking
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1275
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Square Footage: 1,190 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1984
Property Type: 2 story condo/townhome
Construction: Block/Stucco
Floors: 2
Appliances Included: Fridge & Stove
Parking: 1 assigned parking spot + guest parking
Laundry: Stackable Washer/Dryer
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max. Tenant may be required to have renters or pet insurance that covers liability for bites.

UTILITIES INCLUDED:
Water
Sewer
Trash

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Open layout
Porch
Community pool
Tile downstairs
Carpet in bedrooms

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 1 Year
Date Available for move in: 03/01/2020
Deposit: 1 Month +
Application Fee: $65 for first adult over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:
Feel Great Real Estate LLC
813-494-2595
Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211 have any available units?
4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211 have?
Some of 4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211 currently offering any rent specials?
4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211 is pet friendly.
Does 4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211 offer parking?
Yes, 4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211 offers parking.
Does 4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211 have a pool?
Yes, 4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211 has a pool.
Does 4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211 have accessible units?
No, 4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211 does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4823 West McElroy Avenue - D211 does not have units with dishwashers.
