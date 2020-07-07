Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4711 w san Rafael st
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
1 of 1
4711 w san Rafael st
4711 West San Rafael Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4711 West San Rafael Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Sunset Park
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
South Tampa single family - Newly remodeled home in sought after south Tampa. Beautiful home in great school district.
(RLNE5777946)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4711 w san Rafael st have any available units?
4711 w san Rafael st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 4711 w san Rafael st currently offering any rent specials?
4711 w san Rafael st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 w san Rafael st pet-friendly?
No, 4711 w san Rafael st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 4711 w san Rafael st offer parking?
No, 4711 w san Rafael st does not offer parking.
Does 4711 w san Rafael st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4711 w san Rafael st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 w san Rafael st have a pool?
No, 4711 w san Rafael st does not have a pool.
Does 4711 w san Rafael st have accessible units?
No, 4711 w san Rafael st does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 w san Rafael st have units with dishwashers?
No, 4711 w san Rafael st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4711 w san Rafael st have units with air conditioning?
No, 4711 w san Rafael st does not have units with air conditioning.
