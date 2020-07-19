All apartments in Tampa
Location

4707 West Bay Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Tampa, FL. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,312 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl flooring, a kitchen with black appliances, carport, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 West Bay Avenue have any available units?
4707 West Bay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4707 West Bay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4707 West Bay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 West Bay Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4707 West Bay Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4707 West Bay Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4707 West Bay Avenue offers parking.
Does 4707 West Bay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4707 West Bay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 West Bay Avenue have a pool?
No, 4707 West Bay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4707 West Bay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4707 West Bay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 West Bay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4707 West Bay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4707 West Bay Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4707 West Bay Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
