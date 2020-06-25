4633 Legacy Park Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 3BD/3.5BTH+ Bonus Room Luxury End Unit Townhome in South Tampa! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



MOVE IN SPECIAL! $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT AND REIMBURSEMENT ON ALL APPLICATION FEES FOR APPROVED APPLICATIONS! Welcome to award winning Legacy Park! This 3BD/3.5BTH luxury South Tampa townhome awaits! This two-story, end unit has granite countertops, SS appliances, wood floors throughout the entire home, open kitchen with large island and pendant lighting, interior courtyard, a front porch and finished garage. The 2nd story features master bedroom with it's own private balcony, 2 bedroom, and a large bedroom over the garage with vaulted ceilings and skylights! There is an additional bonus room that can be used as storage/gym/office/play/or craft space! Every bedroom upstairs has it's own private bath with a 1/2 bath on the lower level for guests. Full size washer/dryer located on the 2nd level. This house has been meticulously maintained. There is new paint throughout, new blinds, and home has been professionally cleaned. Convenient location in a 15-acre gated community with access from S Manhattan Ave and Westshore Blvd. The community features a pool/spa, clubhouse, fire pit, dog park, and this is a pet friendly home! Hurry! Homes in Legacy Park are a rare find! Schedule your showing online today! The rent includes water, sewer and trash. This COA requires a $50 pp application fee.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1733271?accessKey=5eb1



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



