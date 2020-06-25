All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

4633 Legacy Park Drive

4633 Legacy Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4633 Legacy Park Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 3BD/3.5BTH+ Bonus Room Luxury End Unit Townhome in South Tampa! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

MOVE IN SPECIAL! $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT AND REIMBURSEMENT ON ALL APPLICATION FEES FOR APPROVED APPLICATIONS! Welcome to award winning Legacy Park! This 3BD/3.5BTH luxury South Tampa townhome awaits! This two-story, end unit has granite countertops, SS appliances, wood floors throughout the entire home, open kitchen with large island and pendant lighting, interior courtyard, a front porch and finished garage. The 2nd story features master bedroom with it's own private balcony, 2 bedroom, and a large bedroom over the garage with vaulted ceilings and skylights! There is an additional bonus room that can be used as storage/gym/office/play/or craft space! Every bedroom upstairs has it's own private bath with a 1/2 bath on the lower level for guests. Full size washer/dryer located on the 2nd level. This house has been meticulously maintained. There is new paint throughout, new blinds, and home has been professionally cleaned. Convenient location in a 15-acre gated community with access from S Manhattan Ave and Westshore Blvd. The community features a pool/spa, clubhouse, fire pit, dog park, and this is a pet friendly home! Hurry! Homes in Legacy Park are a rare find! Schedule your showing online today! The rent includes water, sewer and trash. This COA requires a $50 pp application fee.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1733271?accessKey=5eb1

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE4864005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4633 Legacy Park Drive have any available units?
4633 Legacy Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4633 Legacy Park Drive have?
Some of 4633 Legacy Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4633 Legacy Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4633 Legacy Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4633 Legacy Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4633 Legacy Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4633 Legacy Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4633 Legacy Park Drive offers parking.
Does 4633 Legacy Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4633 Legacy Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4633 Legacy Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4633 Legacy Park Drive has a pool.
Does 4633 Legacy Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 4633 Legacy Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4633 Legacy Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4633 Legacy Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
