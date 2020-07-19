Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4631 W Leona St Available 03/16/19 Single Family Home in Sunset Park - HB PLANT HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT, move-in ready, 3 BR, 2 BA home. Recently renovated kitchen with subway back splash, appliances, cabinets and counter tops. and an open floor plan with hardwood tile flooring. Fresh, updated bathrooms. Master suite with private bath and double closets. Double car carport with storage and a professionally landscaped yard that you can view through the homes plantation shutters. Lease includes lawn care and pest control. This is an absolutely beautiful home that you will be proud to live in.



(RLNE2519955)