Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4631 W Leona St

4631 West Leona Street · No Longer Available
Location

4631 West Leona Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Sunset Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4631 W Leona St Available 03/16/19 Single Family Home in Sunset Park - HB PLANT HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT, move-in ready, 3 BR, 2 BA home. Recently renovated kitchen with subway back splash, appliances, cabinets and counter tops. and an open floor plan with hardwood tile flooring. Fresh, updated bathrooms. Master suite with private bath and double closets. Double car carport with storage and a professionally landscaped yard that you can view through the homes plantation shutters. Lease includes lawn care and pest control. This is an absolutely beautiful home that you will be proud to live in.

(RLNE2519955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4631 W Leona St have any available units?
4631 W Leona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4631 W Leona St currently offering any rent specials?
4631 W Leona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 W Leona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4631 W Leona St is pet friendly.
Does 4631 W Leona St offer parking?
Yes, 4631 W Leona St offers parking.
Does 4631 W Leona St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4631 W Leona St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 W Leona St have a pool?
No, 4631 W Leona St does not have a pool.
Does 4631 W Leona St have accessible units?
No, 4631 W Leona St does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 W Leona St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4631 W Leona St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4631 W Leona St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4631 W Leona St does not have units with air conditioning.
