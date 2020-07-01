All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4620 Harvey Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4620 Harvey Ave
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

4620 Harvey Ave

4620 Harvey Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4620 Harvey Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Wellswood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4620 Harvey Ave Available 04/21/20 Lots of Room to Move!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE5657833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Harvey Ave have any available units?
4620 Harvey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4620 Harvey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Harvey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Harvey Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4620 Harvey Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4620 Harvey Ave offer parking?
No, 4620 Harvey Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4620 Harvey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 Harvey Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Harvey Ave have a pool?
No, 4620 Harvey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4620 Harvey Ave have accessible units?
No, 4620 Harvey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Harvey Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4620 Harvey Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4620 Harvey Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4620 Harvey Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College