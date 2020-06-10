All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:54 AM

4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE

4613 West Longfellow Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4613 West Longfellow Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Prestigious Mediterranean-style home in Sunset Park neighborhood. Large double door entrance. Beautifully appointed with stunning interior details including Italian Travertine floors. The first floor has a double-height ceiling with an impressive open floor plan and fireplace. Large windows provide an abundance of natural light. Craftsman wrought-iron work adorns the open staircase. Expertly renovated kitchen with Maple wood cabinets. The large living area looks out onto a beautiful terrace that suggests a Tuscan villa with a tiled pool and shaded patio with high vine-covered walls for complete privacy. The ADDITIONAL room/office/study/library with French doors opens to the terrace. Full bathroom with exquisite fittings plus a designer-appointed shower. Extra-large, two-car garage with plenty of storage space. On the second floor, a fabulous master suite with a balcony overlooking the pool and a Romantic Juliet balcony overlooking the downstairs sitting area. The custom-designed bathroom has his and her shower spa and striking two-person credenza. Spacious walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are separated by an ingeniously-designed two-vanity bathroom. Upgraded water heater, a/c, sprinkler system. Close to top area schools. A short distance from Bayshore, Hyde Park, Downtown and easy access to TPA and St. Petersburg. Tenant pays for utilities and lawn maintenance. First and last month's rent due on the move-in date. Security deposit is due on the application date. Owners pay for pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE have any available units?
4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE have?
Some of 4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE has a pool.
Does 4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College