4613 W LONGFELLOW AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Prestigious Mediterranean-style home in Sunset Park neighborhood. Large double door entrance. Beautifully appointed with stunning interior details including Italian Travertine floors. The first floor has a double-height ceiling with an impressive open floor plan and fireplace. Large windows provide an abundance of natural light. Craftsman wrought-iron work adorns the open staircase. Expertly renovated kitchen with Maple wood cabinets. The large living area looks out onto a beautiful terrace that suggests a Tuscan villa with a tiled pool and shaded patio with high vine-covered walls for complete privacy. The ADDITIONAL room/office/study/library with French doors opens to the terrace. Full bathroom with exquisite fittings plus a designer-appointed shower. Extra-large, two-car garage with plenty of storage space. On the second floor, a fabulous master suite with a balcony overlooking the pool and a Romantic Juliet balcony overlooking the downstairs sitting area. The custom-designed bathroom has his and her shower spa and striking two-person credenza. Spacious walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are separated by an ingeniously-designed two-vanity bathroom. Upgraded water heater, a/c, sprinkler system. Close to top area schools. A short distance from Bayshore, Hyde Park, Downtown and easy access to TPA and St. Petersburg. Tenant pays for utilities and lawn maintenance. First and last month's rent due on the move-in date. Security deposit is due on the application date. Owners pay for pool maintenance.