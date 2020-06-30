4611 W FIG STREET

Amenities

Great first floor condo in the desirable community of Shore Colony. This home features lovely laminate flooring throughout, a designer quality bathroom, updated kitchen and lots of storage/closet space. This home is clean, comfortable and has a well designed open floor plan. The covered patio is gated and has a privacy wall. The community features a large pool and fenced in common outdoor relaxing/picnic area, coin laundry facilities, secure door entry and ample parking. The location is amazing, near chain and specialty shops, restaurants,commerce, across from Westshore Mall, etc. Easy access to downtown Tampa, St. Pete, beaches, the airport and major crosstown connectors. Condo can be rented unfurnished or with existing furniture for an additional cost. What a great place to call home. HOA charges a $250 refundable deposit in case damage is done to common areas. Listing agent is owner.