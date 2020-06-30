All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:57 AM

4611 W FIG STREET

4611 Fig Street · No Longer Available
Location

4611 Fig Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Westshore Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Great first floor condo in the desirable community of Shore Colony. This home features lovely laminate flooring throughout, a designer quality bathroom, updated kitchen and lots of storage/closet space. This home is clean, comfortable and has a well designed open floor plan. The covered patio is gated and has a privacy wall. The community features a large pool and fenced in common outdoor relaxing/picnic area, coin laundry facilities, secure door entry and ample parking. The location is amazing, near chain and specialty shops, restaurants,commerce, across from Westshore Mall, etc. Easy access to downtown Tampa, St. Pete, beaches, the airport and major crosstown connectors. Condo can be rented unfurnished or with existing furniture for an additional cost. What a great place to call home. HOA charges a $250 refundable deposit in case damage is done to common areas. Listing agent is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 W FIG STREET have any available units?
4611 W FIG STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 W FIG STREET have?
Some of 4611 W FIG STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 W FIG STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4611 W FIG STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 W FIG STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4611 W FIG STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4611 W FIG STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4611 W FIG STREET offers parking.
Does 4611 W FIG STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4611 W FIG STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 W FIG STREET have a pool?
Yes, 4611 W FIG STREET has a pool.
Does 4611 W FIG STREET have accessible units?
No, 4611 W FIG STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 W FIG STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4611 W FIG STREET has units with dishwashers.

