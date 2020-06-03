All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4602 COURTLAND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4602 COURTLAND STREET
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

4602 COURTLAND STREET

4602 Courtland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4602 Courtland Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This property has new flooring throughout, Vinyl in main living and Carpet in the bedrooms and hallway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4602 COURTLAND STREET have any available units?
4602 COURTLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4602 COURTLAND STREET have?
Some of 4602 COURTLAND STREET's amenities include microwave, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4602 COURTLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4602 COURTLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 COURTLAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4602 COURTLAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4602 COURTLAND STREET offer parking?
No, 4602 COURTLAND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4602 COURTLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4602 COURTLAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 COURTLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 4602 COURTLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4602 COURTLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 4602 COURTLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 COURTLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4602 COURTLAND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College