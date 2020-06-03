Rent Calculator
Tampa, FL
/
4602 COURTLAND STREET
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM
4602 COURTLAND STREET
4602 Courtland Street
No Longer Available
Location
4602 Courtland Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa
Amenities
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This property has new flooring throughout, Vinyl in main living and Carpet in the bedrooms and hallway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4602 COURTLAND STREET have any available units?
4602 COURTLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4602 COURTLAND STREET have?
Some of 4602 COURTLAND STREET's amenities include microwave, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4602 COURTLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4602 COURTLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 COURTLAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4602 COURTLAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 4602 COURTLAND STREET offer parking?
No, 4602 COURTLAND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4602 COURTLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4602 COURTLAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 COURTLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 4602 COURTLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4602 COURTLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 4602 COURTLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 COURTLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4602 COURTLAND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
