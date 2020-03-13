All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4508 N 38th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4508 N 38th St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

4508 N 38th St

4508 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4508 North 38th Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
4508 N 38th St Available 05/15/20 Spacious 4bdrm/1bath House ** $1,395.00 ** Section 8 OK ** May 15th ** - 4508 N 38th St, Tampa
$1.395.00/month
$1,395.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Spacious 4bdrm/1bath House
Split floor plan
Spacious Living Room
Large front & yard
Seperate laundry room
Plenty of parking

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First, last & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE4840177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 N 38th St have any available units?
4508 N 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4508 N 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
4508 N 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 N 38th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4508 N 38th St is pet friendly.
Does 4508 N 38th St offer parking?
Yes, 4508 N 38th St offers parking.
Does 4508 N 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 N 38th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 N 38th St have a pool?
No, 4508 N 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 4508 N 38th St have accessible units?
No, 4508 N 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 N 38th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4508 N 38th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4508 N 38th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4508 N 38th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College