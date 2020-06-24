4504 South Clark Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611 Fairoaks Manhattan Manor
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features a spacious open floor plan and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4504 S CLARK AVENUE have any available units?
4504 S CLARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 S CLARK AVENUE have?
Some of 4504 S CLARK AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 S CLARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4504 S CLARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.