4431 Gandy Circle
Last updated February 3 2020 at 5:31 PM

4431 Gandy Circle

4431 Gandy Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4431 Gandy Circle, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 Gandy Circle have any available units?
4431 Gandy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4431 Gandy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4431 Gandy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 Gandy Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4431 Gandy Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4431 Gandy Circle offer parking?
No, 4431 Gandy Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4431 Gandy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4431 Gandy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 Gandy Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4431 Gandy Circle has a pool.
Does 4431 Gandy Circle have accessible units?
No, 4431 Gandy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 Gandy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4431 Gandy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4431 Gandy Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4431 Gandy Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

