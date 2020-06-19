All apartments in Tampa
4430 West Varn Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

4430 West Varn Avenue

4430 Varn Avenue · (813) 676-3252
Location

4430 Varn Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4430 West Varn Avenue have any available units?
4430 West Varn Avenue has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4430 West Varn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4430 West Varn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 West Varn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4430 West Varn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4430 West Varn Avenue offer parking?
No, 4430 West Varn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4430 West Varn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4430 West Varn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 West Varn Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4430 West Varn Avenue has a pool.
Does 4430 West Varn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4430 West Varn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 West Varn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4430 West Varn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4430 West Varn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4430 West Varn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
