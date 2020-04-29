All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
4417 West Varn Avenue
Last updated April 8 2020 at 4:08 PM

4417 West Varn Avenue

4417 Varn Avenue · No Longer Available
Tampa
Sun Bay South
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

4417 Varn Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 West Varn Avenue have any available units?
4417 West Varn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4417 West Varn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4417 West Varn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 West Varn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4417 West Varn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4417 West Varn Avenue offer parking?
No, 4417 West Varn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4417 West Varn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 West Varn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 West Varn Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4417 West Varn Avenue has a pool.
Does 4417 West Varn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4417 West Varn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 West Varn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4417 West Varn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4417 West Varn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4417 West Varn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
