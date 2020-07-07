All apartments in Tampa
4416 West Anita Boulevard

Location

4416 West Anita Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayside West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 West Anita Boulevard have any available units?
4416 West Anita Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4416 West Anita Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4416 West Anita Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 West Anita Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4416 West Anita Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4416 West Anita Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4416 West Anita Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4416 West Anita Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 West Anita Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 West Anita Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4416 West Anita Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4416 West Anita Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4416 West Anita Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 West Anita Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4416 West Anita Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4416 West Anita Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4416 West Anita Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

