Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD
4412 West El Prado Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4412 West El Prado Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629
South Westshore
Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Huge open floor plan. 2000 sf 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Mabry, Coleman, Plant HS district! This 2007 built home has a split plan layout with true master suite and large fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have any available units?
4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, ice maker, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College