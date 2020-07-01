All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD

4412 West El Prado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4412 West El Prado Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629
South Westshore

Amenities

dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Huge open floor plan. 2000 sf 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Mabry, Coleman, Plant HS district! This 2007 built home has a split plan layout with true master suite and large fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have any available units?
4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, ice maker, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4412 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College