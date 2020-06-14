4400 West Spruce Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly gym pool yoga

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym pool internet access media room yoga

Millennium Westshore represents the best in South Tampa luxury living, offering studios through three bedrooms in stunning open concept designs that feature 10' ceilings, granite counter tops, huge closet spaces and solid surface flooring options, including stained concrete. Step outside your door and find yourself surrounded by the finest amenities, including leather recliners in our theater style media room, two tanning beds, fitness video library and yoga area in our state of the art fitness facility, a demonstration kitchen with complimentary cooking classes and our resort style pool that offers Wi-Fi.If hitting the town is more your style, then take a walk to the Tampa Bay's hottest night life, shopping and dining options at Baystreet at International Mall , or take a short trip to relax beachside at one of many magnificent local beaches. With the perfect location in the heart of the Westshore Business District, you are just minutes to work and play, the best of both worlds. Resident services include personal, on-site resident relations specialists, door to door trash pick-up, including recycling, complimentary DVD rentals, dry cleaning and shoe repair, mobile pet grooming with walk services available, weekly car detail appointments and a fully equipped business center with Wi-Fi, printer and scanner. You expect nothing but the best which makes Millennium your perfect choice; impeccable service, modern luxury and a new era in urban living.