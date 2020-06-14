All apartments in Tampa
4400 West Spruce Street
4400 West Spruce Street

4400 West Spruce Street · (813) 872-9010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4400 West Spruce Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
pool
internet access
media room
yoga
Millennium Westshore represents the best in South Tampa luxury living, offering studios through three bedrooms in stunning open concept designs that feature 10' ceilings, granite counter tops, huge closet spaces and solid surface flooring options, including stained concrete. Step outside your door and find yourself surrounded by the finest amenities, including leather recliners in our theater style media room, two tanning beds, fitness video library and yoga area in our state of the art fitness facility, a demonstration kitchen with complimentary cooking classes and our resort style pool that offers Wi-Fi.If hitting the town is more your style, then take a walk to the Tampa Bay's hottest night life, shopping and dining options at Baystreet at International Mall , or take a short trip to relax beachside at one of many magnificent local beaches. With the perfect location in the heart of the Westshore Business District, you are just minutes to work and play, the best of both worlds. Resident services include personal, on-site resident relations specialists, door to door trash pick-up, including recycling, complimentary DVD rentals, dry cleaning and shoe repair, mobile pet grooming with walk services available, weekly car detail appointments and a fully equipped business center with Wi-Fi, printer and scanner. You expect nothing but the best which makes Millennium your perfect choice; impeccable service, modern luxury and a new era in urban living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 West Spruce Street have any available units?
4400 West Spruce Street has a unit available for $1,359 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 West Spruce Street have?
Some of 4400 West Spruce Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 West Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
4400 West Spruce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 West Spruce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 West Spruce Street is pet friendly.
Does 4400 West Spruce Street offer parking?
No, 4400 West Spruce Street does not offer parking.
Does 4400 West Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 West Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 West Spruce Street have a pool?
Yes, 4400 West Spruce Street has a pool.
Does 4400 West Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 4400 West Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 West Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 West Spruce Street has units with dishwashers.
