Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4325 Aegean Dr. 210B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4325 Aegean Dr. 210B
4325 Aegean Dr 210b
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
4325 Aegean Dr 210b, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
South Tampa Condo! - Brandy Chase Condominiums near Gandy Blvd. Excellent South Tampa location. 1/1 - facing pool. 2nd floor unit. HOA approval required. Sorry no pets. Max. 2 occupants per HOA.
(RLNE3414472)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4325 Aegean Dr. 210B have any available units?
4325 Aegean Dr. 210B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 4325 Aegean Dr. 210B currently offering any rent specials?
4325 Aegean Dr. 210B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 Aegean Dr. 210B pet-friendly?
No, 4325 Aegean Dr. 210B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 4325 Aegean Dr. 210B offer parking?
No, 4325 Aegean Dr. 210B does not offer parking.
Does 4325 Aegean Dr. 210B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 Aegean Dr. 210B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 Aegean Dr. 210B have a pool?
Yes, 4325 Aegean Dr. 210B has a pool.
Does 4325 Aegean Dr. 210B have accessible units?
No, 4325 Aegean Dr. 210B does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 Aegean Dr. 210B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4325 Aegean Dr. 210B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4325 Aegean Dr. 210B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4325 Aegean Dr. 210B does not have units with air conditioning.
