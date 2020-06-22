All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4320 W SAN JUAN STREET
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:05 AM

4320 W SAN JUAN STREET

4320 West San Juan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4320 West San Juan Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Virginia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly built home is perfect for your family. There are two master bedrooms, one downstairs and one upstairs. Front and back porches and a great open floor plan is great for entertaining. Plant HS district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET have any available units?
4320 W SAN JUAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET have?
Some of 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4320 W SAN JUAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET offers parking.
Does 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET have a pool?
No, 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College