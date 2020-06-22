4320 West San Juan Street, Tampa, FL 33629 Virginia Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly built home is perfect for your family. There are two master bedrooms, one downstairs and one upstairs. Front and back porches and a great open floor plan is great for entertaining. Plant HS district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET have any available units?
4320 W SAN JUAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET have?
Some of 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 W SAN JUAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4320 W SAN JUAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.