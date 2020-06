Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Wonderful home located in South Tampa. It features 3 bedrooms / 1 Full Bath. It has an attached 1 car carport and separate laundry. The home is minutes away from MacDill Air Force Base, popular Bayshore Boulevard, Ballast Point Pier, and Ballast Point Elementary and a very easy commute to Downtown Tampa, the Crosstown/Interstate and trendy sites as, Hyde Park, The Riverfront, Armature Works etc.