4315 S CAMERON AVENUE
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:21 PM

4315 S CAMERON AVENUE

4315 South Cameron Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4315 South Cameron Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
South Tampa house 5 bedrooms /3 bathroom/bonus room, 2 cars garage -all block home, marble floors throughout the first floor- travertine driveway, Large den/office. All rooms have pre-wires for TVs. pre-wired for speakers, kitchen features wood white /grey cabinets, beautiful exotic granite, long breakfast bar, stainless vault sink, custom fixtures, tons of storage, large walk-in pantry, mud room and laundry area. Minkaair ceiling fans w/ remote controls. Crown molding, large lanai with travertine, private white vinyl fence, relaxing stand alone tub. Trane A/C systems. Upstairs and downstairs laundry rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

