Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:36 PM

4313 West Nassau Street

4313 West Nassau Street · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4313 West Nassau Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,445

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1841 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 West Nassau Street have any available units?
4313 West Nassau Street has a unit available for $2,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4313 West Nassau Street currently offering any rent specials?
4313 West Nassau Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 West Nassau Street pet-friendly?
No, 4313 West Nassau Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4313 West Nassau Street offer parking?
No, 4313 West Nassau Street does not offer parking.
Does 4313 West Nassau Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4313 West Nassau Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 West Nassau Street have a pool?
Yes, 4313 West Nassau Street has a pool.
Does 4313 West Nassau Street have accessible units?
No, 4313 West Nassau Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 West Nassau Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4313 West Nassau Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4313 West Nassau Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4313 West Nassau Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4313 West Nassau Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

