Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4221 East 97th Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:55 PM

4221 East 97th Avenue

4221 97th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4221 97th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1632103

A charming rental home in Tampa! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--Attached garage
--Stainless steel appliances
--Covered porch

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Garage,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 East 97th Avenue have any available units?
4221 East 97th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4221 East 97th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4221 East 97th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 East 97th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4221 East 97th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4221 East 97th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4221 East 97th Avenue offers parking.
Does 4221 East 97th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 East 97th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 East 97th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4221 East 97th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4221 East 97th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4221 East 97th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 East 97th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 East 97th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 East 97th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4221 East 97th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

