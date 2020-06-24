All apartments in Tampa
4220 North Covina Circle
4220 North Covina Circle

4220 E Covina Cir N · No Longer Available
Location

4220 E Covina Cir N, Tampa, FL 33617
Temple Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 weeks FREE on 1 yr lease! 2 weeks applied to first full months rent.

This 4/2 opens to a spacious living and dining room combo with tile flooring that is open to the kitchen. Kitchen comes equipped a microwave, refrigerator, and stove. Kitchen has a walkout to the spacious fenced back yard with a large patio for outdoor entertaining. Master suite has an en-suite bath with a shower. Secondary bedrooms are generously sized, with tile flooring, and share a full bath with a shower and tub combo. Located near I-275 making commuting easy. Visit www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 North Covina Circle have any available units?
4220 North Covina Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 North Covina Circle have?
Some of 4220 North Covina Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 North Covina Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4220 North Covina Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 North Covina Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 North Covina Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4220 North Covina Circle offer parking?
No, 4220 North Covina Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4220 North Covina Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 North Covina Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 North Covina Circle have a pool?
No, 4220 North Covina Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4220 North Covina Circle have accessible units?
No, 4220 North Covina Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 North Covina Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 North Covina Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
