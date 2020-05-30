All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

4220 E Henry St

4220 East Henry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4220 East Henry Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
Northeast Community

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5229222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 E Henry St have any available units?
4220 E Henry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4220 E Henry St currently offering any rent specials?
4220 E Henry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 E Henry St pet-friendly?
No, 4220 E Henry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4220 E Henry St offer parking?
No, 4220 E Henry St does not offer parking.
Does 4220 E Henry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 E Henry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 E Henry St have a pool?
No, 4220 E Henry St does not have a pool.
Does 4220 E Henry St have accessible units?
No, 4220 E Henry St does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 E Henry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 E Henry St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4220 E Henry St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4220 E Henry St does not have units with air conditioning.

