Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4220 E Henry St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4220 E Henry St
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4220 E Henry St
4220 East Henry Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4220 East Henry Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
Northeast Community
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5229222)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4220 E Henry St have any available units?
4220 E Henry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 4220 E Henry St currently offering any rent specials?
4220 E Henry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 E Henry St pet-friendly?
No, 4220 E Henry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 4220 E Henry St offer parking?
No, 4220 E Henry St does not offer parking.
Does 4220 E Henry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 E Henry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 E Henry St have a pool?
No, 4220 E Henry St does not have a pool.
Does 4220 E Henry St have accessible units?
No, 4220 E Henry St does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 E Henry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 E Henry St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4220 E Henry St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4220 E Henry St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College