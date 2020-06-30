All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4212 East 99th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4212 East 99th Avenue
Last updated January 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

4212 East 99th Avenue

4212 99th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

4212 99th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 East 99th Avenue have any available units?
4212 East 99th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4212 East 99th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4212 East 99th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 East 99th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4212 East 99th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4212 East 99th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4212 East 99th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4212 East 99th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 East 99th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 East 99th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4212 East 99th Avenue has a pool.
Does 4212 East 99th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4212 East 99th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 East 99th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 East 99th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4212 East 99th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4212 East 99th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College