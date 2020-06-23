All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs

4208 N 14th St · No Longer Available
Location

4208 N 14th St, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs Available 11/21/19 Utilities included!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE3610205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs have any available units?
4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs currently offering any rent specials?
4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs pet-friendly?
Yes, 4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs is pet friendly.
Does 4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs offer parking?
No, 4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs does not offer parking.
Does 4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs have a pool?
No, 4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs does not have a pool.
Does 4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs have accessible units?
No, 4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs have units with dishwashers?
No, 4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs have units with air conditioning?
No, 4208 N 14th St #3 Upstairs does not have units with air conditioning.

