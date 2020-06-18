All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4121 West Grace Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4121 West Grace Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

4121 West Grace Street

4121 West Grace Street · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4121 West Grace Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 West Grace Street have any available units?
4121 West Grace Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4121 West Grace Street currently offering any rent specials?
4121 West Grace Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 West Grace Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4121 West Grace Street is pet friendly.
Does 4121 West Grace Street offer parking?
No, 4121 West Grace Street does not offer parking.
Does 4121 West Grace Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 West Grace Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 West Grace Street have a pool?
Yes, 4121 West Grace Street has a pool.
Does 4121 West Grace Street have accessible units?
No, 4121 West Grace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 West Grace Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 West Grace Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4121 West Grace Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4121 West Grace Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4121 West Grace Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Portofino
8702 New Tampa Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
Rosewood
8525 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity