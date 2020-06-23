All apartments in Tampa
412 E Columbus Dr

412 E Columbus Dr · No Longer Available
Location

412 E Columbus Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
Available Now!!

3 bedroom home located off Columbus Ave!

Central heat and air, Huge fenced yard, hardwood floors, full kitchen!

Close to downtown and shopping!

Contact us at 727-712-6073 option 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 E Columbus Dr have any available units?
412 E Columbus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 E Columbus Dr have?
Some of 412 E Columbus Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 E Columbus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
412 E Columbus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 E Columbus Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 E Columbus Dr is pet friendly.
Does 412 E Columbus Dr offer parking?
No, 412 E Columbus Dr does not offer parking.
Does 412 E Columbus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 E Columbus Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 E Columbus Dr have a pool?
No, 412 E Columbus Dr does not have a pool.
Does 412 E Columbus Dr have accessible units?
No, 412 E Columbus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 412 E Columbus Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 E Columbus Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
