Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
412 E Columbus Dr
Last updated August 5 2019 at 7:32 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
412 E Columbus Dr
412 E Columbus Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
412 E Columbus Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now!!
3 bedroom home located off Columbus Ave!
Central heat and air, Huge fenced yard, hardwood floors, full kitchen!
Close to downtown and shopping!
Contact us at 727-712-6073 option 2
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 412 E Columbus Dr have any available units?
412 E Columbus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 412 E Columbus Dr have?
Some of 412 E Columbus Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 412 E Columbus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
412 E Columbus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 E Columbus Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 E Columbus Dr is pet friendly.
Does 412 E Columbus Dr offer parking?
No, 412 E Columbus Dr does not offer parking.
Does 412 E Columbus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 E Columbus Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 E Columbus Dr have a pool?
No, 412 E Columbus Dr does not have a pool.
Does 412 E Columbus Dr have accessible units?
No, 412 E Columbus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 412 E Columbus Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 E Columbus Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
