Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Very well maintained home in all A rated schools including plant high school! Owner is getting a brand new roof put on. this 3 bedroom and 1 bath home will sure please you will all tile and laminate flooring, updated kitchen and inside laundry room. Great south Tampa location close to downtown, all shops and restaurants, Highways etc!