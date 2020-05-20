All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

4113 E OKARA ROAD

4113 East Okara Road · No Longer Available
Location

4113 East Okara Road, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood and tile flooring with the large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with updated appliances and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms made comfortable by plush carpet with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 E OKARA ROAD have any available units?
4113 E OKARA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 E OKARA ROAD have?
Some of 4113 E OKARA ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 E OKARA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4113 E OKARA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 E OKARA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4113 E OKARA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4113 E OKARA ROAD offer parking?
No, 4113 E OKARA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4113 E OKARA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 E OKARA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 E OKARA ROAD have a pool?
No, 4113 E OKARA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4113 E OKARA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4113 E OKARA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 E OKARA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4113 E OKARA ROAD has units with dishwashers.

