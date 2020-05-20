4113 E OKARA ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood and tile flooring with the large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with updated appliances and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms made comfortable by plush carpet with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!