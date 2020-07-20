All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

4109 W Fair Oaks Ave

4109 West Fair Oaks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4109 West Fair Oaks Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Single Family Home - South Tampa - This home is now available for a long-term resident. You'll love living in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring a nice floor plan, tile flooring throughout (no carpet), warm paint colors, a fireplace, a 1 car attached garage with laundry hook-ups and a fenced yard. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the play button which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AhSg6yugFDh

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website www.ApplyForThisHome.com

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Manhattan Ave, turn east on Fair Oaks Ave.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com. (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you

(RLNE2002717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 W Fair Oaks Ave have any available units?
4109 W Fair Oaks Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 W Fair Oaks Ave have?
Some of 4109 W Fair Oaks Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 W Fair Oaks Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4109 W Fair Oaks Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 W Fair Oaks Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4109 W Fair Oaks Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4109 W Fair Oaks Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4109 W Fair Oaks Ave offers parking.
Does 4109 W Fair Oaks Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 W Fair Oaks Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 W Fair Oaks Ave have a pool?
No, 4109 W Fair Oaks Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4109 W Fair Oaks Ave have accessible units?
No, 4109 W Fair Oaks Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 W Fair Oaks Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 W Fair Oaks Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
