All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4106 West Leila Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4106 West Leila Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4106 West Leila Avenue

4106 West Leila Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4106 West Leila Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 West Leila Avenue have any available units?
4106 West Leila Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4106 West Leila Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4106 West Leila Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 West Leila Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4106 West Leila Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4106 West Leila Avenue offer parking?
No, 4106 West Leila Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4106 West Leila Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4106 West Leila Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 West Leila Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4106 West Leila Avenue has a pool.
Does 4106 West Leila Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4106 West Leila Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 West Leila Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4106 West Leila Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4106 West Leila Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4106 West Leila Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College