410 E Floribraska Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly Renovated Historic Home - Property Id: 191349



Completely renovated historic home with modern interior located near shopping and entertainment. Large eat in kitchen with quartz counter top and island. Stainless steel appliances. Frame less glass master shower with dual quartz vanity.



Electric and water included!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191349

Property Id 191349



(RLNE5404136)