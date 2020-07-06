410 East Floribraska Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603 Tampa Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated Historic Home - Property Id: 191349
Completely renovated historic home with modern interior located near shopping and entertainment. Large eat in kitchen with quartz counter top and island. Stainless steel appliances. Frame less glass master shower with dual quartz vanity.
Electric and water included! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191349 Property Id 191349
(RLNE5404136)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 410 E Floribraska Ave have any available units?
410 E Floribraska Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 E Floribraska Ave have?
Some of 410 E Floribraska Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 E Floribraska Ave currently offering any rent specials?
410 E Floribraska Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 E Floribraska Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 E Floribraska Ave is pet friendly.
Does 410 E Floribraska Ave offer parking?
No, 410 E Floribraska Ave does not offer parking.
Does 410 E Floribraska Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 E Floribraska Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 E Floribraska Ave have a pool?
No, 410 E Floribraska Ave does not have a pool.
Does 410 E Floribraska Ave have accessible units?
No, 410 E Floribraska Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 410 E Floribraska Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 E Floribraska Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
