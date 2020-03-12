408 South Tampania Avenue - 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard parking

https://vimeo.com/382311260 = link to walk through video



Beautiful gated courtyard style apartments in the heart of South Tampa and Hyde Park. This second floor unit boasts NEW QUARTZ kitchen countertops with NEW GE range/oven, NEW sinks in kitchen and bathroom with nickel finish fixtures, and garbage disposal. BRAND NEW stand-up tub and NEW subway shower tile with new nickel tub valve and shower head. New vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathroom to match beautiful new paint throughout the unit. Ceiling fans in the main bedroom and living room. Kitchen has new canned lighting giving this cozy unit that luxury accent it deserves. Walk-able to some of South Tampa's best restaurants and nightlife. Complex located 1.5 miles from I-275 access ramps and within 10 minutes of Tampa Westshore District and Downtown. Close to Tampa International Airport(~15 min drive). Parking lot on property. Washer/Dryer in unit. New 6' PVC fencing surrounding the complex. Interior freshly painted. Washer/Dryer in utility closet just off the back patio. Ample parking and security gate for entry. Please text contact with questions or inquiries

