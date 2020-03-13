All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2

407 Melville Avenue · (516) 835-9817
Location

407 Melville Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
media room
Large one bedroom apartment with plenty of closets and cabinets for storage, sunlight, high ceilings, oak-wood flooring and charming bathroom with cast iron tub.

$1,250 per Month for this spacious 700 Sq./Ft. Hyde Park/SoHo Apartment.

Available for occupancy starting January 2nd, 2019.

To schedule a viewing of unit please text Owner (David Machson) at (516) 835-9817. Kindly include your contact information (full name, phone #), desired move in date and availability for showings.

For a video tour, rental application and more details visit CasablancaHydePark.com
Come live in our charming, renovated turn of the century building with modern amenities.

IT'S LOCATED IN THE BEST AREA OF SOUTH TAMPA.

Casablanca of Hyde Park is nestled on a quiet, tree-lined street in the vibrant neighborhood of Hyde Park and SoHo.

Our building is conveniently situated near universities, Mac Dill Air Force Base, local cafes, restaurants, theaters, nightlife, parks and shopping.

We offer a secure and quiet building to all of our residents. Our tenants are friendly professionals who have undergone thorough background checks.

Experienced Handyman on site to address maintenance concerns as they arise.

Small pets allowed with Landlord approval and required Pet Fee.

Private Bike Rack available for residents who enjoy cycling the nearby Bayshore Blvd.

TEXT owner details of your stay 516 835 9817 or call

office 516 921 2824

To view a short video of the building follow YouTube link below or visit our website: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dW9H-4draBA

visit our website at... https://casablancahydepark.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2 have any available units?
407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2 have?
Some of 407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2 does offer parking.
Does 407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2 have a pool?
No, 407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2 have accessible units?
No, 407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
