Last updated October 9 2019 at 12:35 AM

407 S. Melville Ave.

407 S Melville Ave · No Longer Available
Location

407 S Melville Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Lovely Furnished Five Star 1 Bedroom apartment in S. Tampa - SoHo area.

Available for occupancy starting August 4th, 2019 at $1,850 - $3,000 P/M.

Spacious units offer approximately 725 Sq./Ft. of living space including a Living Room, Bedroom, Eat in Kitchen, Bathroom and large closets.

Visit us at CasablancaHydePark.com for further details and video tours.
Come live in our recently renovated turn of the century building with modern amenities and charm. Casablanca of Hyde Park is located on a quiet, tree-lined street in the vibrant neighborhood of Hyde Park and SoHo.

Our building is conveniently situated near universities, Mac Dill Air Force Base, local cafes, restaurants, theaters, nightlife, parks and shopping.

We offer a secure and quiet building to all of our residents. Our tenants are friendly, working class professionals who have undergone thorough background checks.

Experienced Handyman on site to address maintenance concerns as they arise.

Small pets allowed with Landlord approval and required Pet Fee.

Private Bike Rack available for residents who enjoy cycling the nearby Bayshore Blvd.

If interested, text Owner (David M.) directly at (516) 835-9817 or contact our office at (516) 822-3940 for a showing appointment at a date & time convenient for you.

To view a short video of the building follow YouTube link below or visit our website: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dW9H-4draBA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 S. Melville Ave. have any available units?
407 S. Melville Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 S. Melville Ave. have?
Some of 407 S. Melville Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 S. Melville Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
407 S. Melville Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 S. Melville Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 S. Melville Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 407 S. Melville Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 407 S. Melville Ave. offers parking.
Does 407 S. Melville Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 S. Melville Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 S. Melville Ave. have a pool?
No, 407 S. Melville Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 407 S. Melville Ave. have accessible units?
No, 407 S. Melville Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 407 S. Melville Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 S. Melville Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
