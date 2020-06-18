407 S. Melville Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

Lovely Furnished Five Star 1 Bedroom apartment in S. Tampa - SoHo area.



Available for occupancy starting August 4th, 2019 at $1,850 - $3,000 P/M.



Spacious units offer approximately 725 Sq./Ft. of living space including a Living Room, Bedroom, Eat in Kitchen, Bathroom and large closets.



Visit us at CasablancaHydePark.com for further details and video tours.

Come live in our recently renovated turn of the century building with modern amenities and charm. Casablanca of Hyde Park is located on a quiet, tree-lined street in the vibrant neighborhood of Hyde Park and SoHo.



Our building is conveniently situated near universities, Mac Dill Air Force Base, local cafes, restaurants, theaters, nightlife, parks and shopping.



We offer a secure and quiet building to all of our residents. Our tenants are friendly, working class professionals who have undergone thorough background checks.



Experienced Handyman on site to address maintenance concerns as they arise.



Small pets allowed with Landlord approval and required Pet Fee.



Private Bike Rack available for residents who enjoy cycling the nearby Bayshore Blvd.



If interested, text Owner (David M.) directly at (516) 835-9817 or contact our office at (516) 822-3940 for a showing appointment at a date & time convenient for you.



To view a short video of the building follow YouTube link below or visit our website: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dW9H-4draBA