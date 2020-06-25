405 1/2 E Cayuga

Amenities

pet friendly parking accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 2/1 in Seminole Heights! - This property is a second story 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in Seminole Heights! It has alley access and private parking in the back! The property has laminate floors in the living room and bedrooms and tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom! This home is in the center of Seminole Heights a very desirable neighborhood it will not last very long! Please call today to schedule a showing!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



If you would like to schedule a showing please call our office at:



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



