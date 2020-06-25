All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

405 1/2 E Cayuga St · No Longer Available
Location

405 1/2 E Cayuga St, Tampa, FL 33603
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2/1 in Seminole Heights! - This property is a second story 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in Seminole Heights! It has alley access and private parking in the back! The property has laminate floors in the living room and bedrooms and tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom! This home is in the center of Seminole Heights a very desirable neighborhood it will not last very long! Please call today to schedule a showing!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

If you would like to schedule a showing please call our office at:

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE4804743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 1/2 E Cayuga have any available units?
405 1/2 E Cayuga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 405 1/2 E Cayuga currently offering any rent specials?
405 1/2 E Cayuga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 1/2 E Cayuga pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 1/2 E Cayuga is pet friendly.
Does 405 1/2 E Cayuga offer parking?
Yes, 405 1/2 E Cayuga offers parking.
Does 405 1/2 E Cayuga have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 1/2 E Cayuga does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 1/2 E Cayuga have a pool?
No, 405 1/2 E Cayuga does not have a pool.
Does 405 1/2 E Cayuga have accessible units?
Yes, 405 1/2 E Cayuga has accessible units.
Does 405 1/2 E Cayuga have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 1/2 E Cayuga does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 1/2 E Cayuga have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 1/2 E Cayuga does not have units with air conditioning.
