403 S Newport Avenue #2
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

403 S Newport Avenue #2

403 South Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

403 South Newport Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Amenities

South Tampa Hyde Park Luxury Townhouse 3/2.5/2 2253 SF for $3450 only - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Duplex town home with over 2200 sf located in the highly desirable Hyde Park area of South Tampa and highly desirable Plant High School District (Gorrie Elementary and Wilson Middle schools)! This home boasts 10 ft ceilings throughout, 42 kitchen wood cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances with vent hook, beautifully tiled floors downstairs, granite counters, kitchen island with built-in wine rack and separate sink, plenty of granite counter space, tiled back splash, built-in oven, plantation shutters and crown molding. The upstairs master bedroom has French doors that lead to a calming private balcony. The master bathroom has dual vanity, a jetted tub and beautifully tiled large separate walk-in shower with dual shower heads, and a walk-in closet. Brand New carpet! Enjoy your outdoor patio area or relax on your balcony. There is a 2-car garage with additional driveway and street parking. This elegant home is within walking distance to Hyde Park Village, SOHO and beautiful Bayshore Blvd, with quick and easy access to downtown Tampa and the Crosstown Expressway. This gem is a MUST SEE!! Available now!

(RLNE4160461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 S Newport Avenue #2 have any available units?
403 S Newport Avenue #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 S Newport Avenue #2 have?
Some of 403 S Newport Avenue #2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 S Newport Avenue #2 currently offering any rent specials?
403 S Newport Avenue #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 S Newport Avenue #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 S Newport Avenue #2 is pet friendly.
Does 403 S Newport Avenue #2 offer parking?
Yes, 403 S Newport Avenue #2 offers parking.
Does 403 S Newport Avenue #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 S Newport Avenue #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 S Newport Avenue #2 have a pool?
No, 403 S Newport Avenue #2 does not have a pool.
Does 403 S Newport Avenue #2 have accessible units?
No, 403 S Newport Avenue #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 403 S Newport Avenue #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 S Newport Avenue #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
