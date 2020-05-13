All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4010 E Powhattan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4010 E Powhattan Ave
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

4010 E Powhattan Ave

4010 East Powhatan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

4010 East Powhatan Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
Northeast Community

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large 3 Bedroom!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE5469587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 E Powhattan Ave have any available units?
4010 E Powhattan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4010 E Powhattan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4010 E Powhattan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 E Powhattan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4010 E Powhattan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4010 E Powhattan Ave offer parking?
No, 4010 E Powhattan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4010 E Powhattan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 E Powhattan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 E Powhattan Ave have a pool?
No, 4010 E Powhattan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4010 E Powhattan Ave have accessible units?
No, 4010 E Powhattan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 E Powhattan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4010 E Powhattan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4010 E Powhattan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4010 E Powhattan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd
Tampa, FL 33625
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Varela Westshore
2002 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College