3910 E Fern St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available Now!!



Large 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in booming Tampa Florida!



Close to all shopping, schools, downtown, etc.



Call or text Lauren today at 727-240-6212