Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:36 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3910 E Fern St
3910 East Fern Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3910 East Fern Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Woodland Terrace
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available Now!!
Large 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in booming Tampa Florida!
Close to all shopping, schools, downtown, etc.
Call or text Lauren today at 727-240-6212
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3910 E Fern St have any available units?
3910 E Fern St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3910 E Fern St have?
Some of 3910 E Fern St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3910 E Fern St currently offering any rent specials?
3910 E Fern St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 E Fern St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3910 E Fern St is pet friendly.
Does 3910 E Fern St offer parking?
No, 3910 E Fern St does not offer parking.
Does 3910 E Fern St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 E Fern St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 E Fern St have a pool?
No, 3910 E Fern St does not have a pool.
Does 3910 E Fern St have accessible units?
No, 3910 E Fern St does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 E Fern St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 E Fern St does not have units with dishwashers.
