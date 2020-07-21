Rent Calculator
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3909 W Cleveland St # 213.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3909 W Cleveland St # 213
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3909 W Cleveland St # 213
3909 W Cleveland St 213
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3909 W Cleveland St 213, Tampa, FL 33609
Swann Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3909 W Cleveland St # 213 Available 09/30/19 Gorgeous 2 bed in South Tampa -
(RLNE4499841)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 have any available units?
3909 W Cleveland St # 213 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 currently offering any rent specials?
3909 W Cleveland St # 213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 pet-friendly?
No, 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 offer parking?
No, 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 does not offer parking.
Does 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 have a pool?
No, 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 does not have a pool.
Does 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 have accessible units?
No, 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 does not have units with air conditioning.
