All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3909 W Cleveland St # 213.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3909 W Cleveland St # 213
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

3909 W Cleveland St # 213

3909 W Cleveland St 213 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3909 W Cleveland St 213, Tampa, FL 33609
Swann Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3909 W Cleveland St # 213 Available 09/30/19 Gorgeous 2 bed in South Tampa -

(RLNE4499841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 have any available units?
3909 W Cleveland St # 213 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 currently offering any rent specials?
3909 W Cleveland St # 213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 pet-friendly?
No, 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 offer parking?
No, 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 does not offer parking.
Does 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 have a pool?
No, 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 does not have a pool.
Does 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 have accessible units?
No, 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3909 W Cleveland St # 213 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College