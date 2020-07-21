Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3904 S Clark Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3904 S Clark Ave
Last updated July 11 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3904 S Clark Ave
3904 South Clark Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3904 South Clark Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
garage apt for one working adult all utilites included, off street parking wont last long
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3904 S Clark Ave have any available units?
3904 S Clark Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 3904 S Clark Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3904 S Clark Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 S Clark Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3904 S Clark Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 3904 S Clark Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3904 S Clark Ave offers parking.
Does 3904 S Clark Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 S Clark Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 S Clark Ave have a pool?
No, 3904 S Clark Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3904 S Clark Ave have accessible units?
No, 3904 S Clark Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 S Clark Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3904 S Clark Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3904 S Clark Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3904 S Clark Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Channel District
Old Seminole Heights
Temple Crest
Mac Farlane Park
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College