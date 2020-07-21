All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 11 2019 at 7:13 AM

3904 S Clark Ave

3904 South Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3904 South Clark Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
garage apt for one working adult all utilites included, off street parking wont last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 S Clark Ave have any available units?
3904 S Clark Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3904 S Clark Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3904 S Clark Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 S Clark Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3904 S Clark Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3904 S Clark Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3904 S Clark Ave offers parking.
Does 3904 S Clark Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 S Clark Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 S Clark Ave have a pool?
No, 3904 S Clark Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3904 S Clark Ave have accessible units?
No, 3904 S Clark Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 S Clark Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3904 S Clark Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3904 S Clark Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3904 S Clark Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
