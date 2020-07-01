All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3815 W SPRUCE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3815 W SPRUCE STREET
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

3815 W SPRUCE STREET

3815 West Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3815 West Spruce Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AWESOME 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR SPRUCE & DALE MABRY AVAILABLE IN DECEMBER. RECENTLY UPDATED HOUSE ON CORNER LOT WITH A PARTIALLY FENCED YARD. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE VIEWING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 W SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
3815 W SPRUCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3815 W SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3815 W SPRUCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 W SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3815 W SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3815 W SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
No, 3815 W SPRUCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3815 W SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 W SPRUCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 W SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 3815 W SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3815 W SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3815 W SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 W SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 W SPRUCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 W SPRUCE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3815 W SPRUCE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College