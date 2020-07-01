3815 W SPRUCE STREET

3815 West Spruce Street, Tampa, FL 33607 Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
AWESOME 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR SPRUCE & DALE MABRY AVAILABLE IN DECEMBER. RECENTLY UPDATED HOUSE ON CORNER LOT WITH A PARTIALLY FENCED YARD. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE VIEWING
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
