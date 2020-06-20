All apartments in Tampa
3811 N Arlington Ave

3811 North Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3811 North Arlington Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3811 N Arlington Ave Available 06/22/20 Don't Miss This Gem!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE5803774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 N Arlington Ave have any available units?
3811 N Arlington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3811 N Arlington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3811 N Arlington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 N Arlington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3811 N Arlington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3811 N Arlington Ave offer parking?
No, 3811 N Arlington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3811 N Arlington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 N Arlington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 N Arlington Ave have a pool?
No, 3811 N Arlington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3811 N Arlington Ave have accessible units?
No, 3811 N Arlington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 N Arlington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3811 N Arlington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3811 N Arlington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3811 N Arlington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
