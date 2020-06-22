All apartments in Tampa
3807 W CORONA STREET

3807 West Corona Street · (813) 563-0353
Location

3807 West Corona Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Virginia Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
This cute Ranch Home is situated in a prime location in South Tampa. Top schools (Roosevelt | Coleman | Plant) , Vinyl Fenced yard with a mango tree and Screened Lanai with dogie door for your pets and outdoor space with Natural Gas line hookup for a grill. Owner will provide lawn cutting and fertilizing. Porcelain Tile flooring & Plantation shutter throughout, Gourmet Kitchen well appointed with Modern Minimalist design White Cabinetry, U shape layout Kitchen overlooking backyard through a window, Large Farm Sink, Gas oven, wall mounted Pot Filler and Quartz counter-top. Front load washer and dryer, Updated bathroom with Large bathtub and a separate standing shower. 24hr notice for viewing. Pets on premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 W CORONA STREET have any available units?
3807 W CORONA STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 W CORONA STREET have?
Some of 3807 W CORONA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 W CORONA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3807 W CORONA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 W CORONA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3807 W CORONA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3807 W CORONA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3807 W CORONA STREET does offer parking.
Does 3807 W CORONA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3807 W CORONA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 W CORONA STREET have a pool?
No, 3807 W CORONA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3807 W CORONA STREET have accessible units?
No, 3807 W CORONA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 W CORONA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3807 W CORONA STREET has units with dishwashers.
