3807 W CORONA STREET

This cute Ranch Home is situated in a prime location in South Tampa. Top schools (Roosevelt | Coleman | Plant) , Vinyl Fenced yard with a mango tree and Screened Lanai with dogie door for your pets and outdoor space with Natural Gas line hookup for a grill. Owner will provide lawn cutting and fertilizing. Porcelain Tile flooring & Plantation shutter throughout, Gourmet Kitchen well appointed with Modern Minimalist design White Cabinetry, U shape layout Kitchen overlooking backyard through a window, Large Farm Sink, Gas oven, wall mounted Pot Filler and Quartz counter-top. Front load washer and dryer, Updated bathroom with Large bathtub and a separate standing shower. 24hr notice for viewing. Pets on premises.