3806 N OAK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool guest parking

COME SEE THIS NEWLY RENOVATED 2ND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO IN THE HEART OF SOUTH TAMPA. MOVE IN READY UNIT HAS TWO MASTER BEDROOMS BOTH WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS AND A SHARED JACK-N-JILL STYLE BATHROOM THAT OFFERS DUAL SINKS AND VANITIES AND A BEAUTIFUL NEWLY TILED WALK IN SHOWER. THE KITCHEN OVERLOOKS THE LIVING AND DINING AREAS, PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. THE BREAKFAST BAR OFFERS ADDITIONAL SEATING OPTIONS. SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM COMBO. THE COVERED AND SCREENED LANAI ALSO CONTAINS THE LAUNDRY CLOSET WITH WASHER/DRYER AND ADDITIONAL STORAGE. A LOVELY COMMUNITY POND HAS AN EXPANSIVE PIER THAT OFFERS THE PERFECT SPOT TO RELAX AND WATCH THE WILDLIFE. TAKE A DIP IN THE COMMUNITY POOL TO COOL OFF ON THOSE WARM SUMMER DAYS! ASSIGNED PARKING RIGHT IN FRONT OF YOUR UNIT ALONG WITH PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH, PEST CONTROL, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE, COMMUNITY POOL AND CLUBHOUSE. PETS UNDER 35 POUNDS ALLOWED. CLOSE TO MAC DILL AIR FORCE BASE AND DOWNTOWN TAMPA. - PLENTY TO DO AND A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME. MOVE IN READY AND AVAILABLE NOW!